Pro golfers visit Beacon Children's Hospital Wednesday

Some professional golfers attending this weekend's Four Winds Invitational stopped by a local children's hospital Wednesday.

Golfers were given an opportunity to see Beacon Children's Hospital in person. The golfers also got a chance to talk with doctors and patients at the facility.

For the children, it was a happy distraction to their day, but it was also rewarding for the athletes.

"It almost helps me as much as it helps them," pro golfer Elaine Wood said. "I enjoy seeing the smiles on their face. They have it a lot harder than we do. We get to play golf every day for a living. Just being able to come and share in their happiness is really great."

All proceeds from the Four Winds Invitational go directly toward Beacon Children's Hospital.

