Pro-Trump store in South Dakota spray painted with Communist symbols, vulgar phrases

The Trump Shop in Rapid City started some controversy when it first arrived. Shop workers walked in Monday morning to anti-Trump political rhetoric spray painted on the outside of the store.

The outside of the shop was marked multiple times with the "hammer and sickle:" A symbol often associated with the Communist government of the Soviet Union. Also, a vulgar phrase was written along the front wall of the shop.

The shop managers said they left the shop Sunday at 7 p.m. and came in 9 a.m Monday to the spray paint markings.

The workers covered up the images with tapestries featuring the president.

One of the shop managers, Ryan Flanagan, said they have received plenty of push back from the public since it opened up in late July.

He is not surprised by the vandalism and understands the right to freedom of speech, but he hopes this will be the last time the shop is defaced.

"I want people to come and really believe in America and be able to talk about our differences,” said Flanagan. “We don't have any issues with that. We're just here trying to bring Rapid City a little bit of Donald Trump love. We love America and we're just here trying to show that."

Flanagan said they will increase security at the shop and will give the building a fresh coat of paint soon.

