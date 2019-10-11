Private jets make their way to SBN for Irish vs Trojans

Ahead of the Notre Dame-USC matchup, South Bend International airport is seeing a major boost in air traffic.

Corporate Wings says on normal day they may see a dozen or so planes come in, but they expect anywhere from 150 to 200 planes coming in for Saturdays game.

They say all Irish home games cause an increase in business, especially a rivalry matchup like USC.

"It just expands exponentially for the football games. Notre Dame is typically the main draw, the reason people come to South Bend. This is the reason this is a destination airport," said Randy Jones, president of Corporate Wings.

Corporate Wings says they are also the host for the military flyover aircraft, and Saturday's Irish vs Trojans game will feature two C-130 Hercules planes for that flyover.

