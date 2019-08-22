Private charter bus collides with semi truck on I-94

Indiana State Police are investigating a crash involving a private charter bus and a semi truck.

It happened Thursday on I-94 near the 28 mile marker in Chesterton, Indiana, at 6:30 p.m. CST.

Initial reports indicate that a passenger on the Indian Trails charter bus, 36-year-old Pedro Garcia Rodriguez of Chicago, made his way to the front of the bus, where he grabbed the wheel in an apparent attempt to gain control of the bus.

It resulted in the bus swerving out of its lane and striking the semi truck, and running them both off the roadway. Rodriguez was transported to a nearby hospital.

The bus was traveling from Benton Harbor, Michigan, to Chicago and had 51 passengers aboard.

Rodriguez is now being held on three charges including, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness with a motor vehicle, and criminal mischief.