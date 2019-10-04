Prison maintenance worker arrested for trafficking

A Westville Correctional Facility maintenance worker has been arrested for attempting to traffic drugs and cell phones into the LaPorte County prison.

Joshua Spyker, a 20-year-old from Westville, was transported Thursday to LaPorte County Jail on the following pending charges:

• Trafficking a controlled substance -- Level 5 Felony

• Trafficking a cellular device -- Level 5 Felony

• Bribery -- Level 5 Felony

Spyker was hired in January as a maintenance foreman and is currently on suspension pending criminal charges.

"We have a zero tolerance policy on trafficking," Warden John Galipeau said. "We will arrest and seek prosecution against any person who attempts to traffic illegal substances or cell phones into any of our facilities."

