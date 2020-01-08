Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' as senior UK royals

In a stunning declaration, Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, said they are planning “to step back” as senior members of the royal family and “work to become financially independent.”

A statement issued by the couple Wednesday evening also said they intend to “balance” their time between the U.K. and North America.

The royal couple says after months of reflection, they will "carve out a progressive new role within this institution."

Harry, 35, is a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and is sixth in line to the British throne.

Before marrying Harry last year, the Duchess of Sussex was an American actress known as Meghan Markle.

