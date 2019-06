The president of the South Bend Cubs, Joe Hart, joined Kim Shine on 16 Saturday Morning to preview the 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game festivities in South Bend.

The festivities begin Sunday at 7:30 p.m. with the All-Star concert, featuring Pitbull "Mr. WorldWide" and the Ying Yang Twins, at Four Winds Field.

The Fan Fest will take place on Monday, June 17th. The 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game will be Tuesday, June 18th at 7:30 p.m.