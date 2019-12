A man accused of performing a sex act in the presence of a 13-year-old girl appeared in court Thursday.

Eighteen-year-old Kent Butler is accused of breaking into a South Bend home and waking up the young victim by taking photos or video of her.

When police arrived, they found bodily fluid on the girl's pajama pants and Butler's fingerprints.

He's also charged with burglary.

Butler has pleaded not guilty to the charges.