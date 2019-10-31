Press conference scheduled for updates on Elkhart PD review

Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese and Police Chief Chris Snyder will be holding a press conference Friday morning for an update on the ongoing review of the city's police department.

The review went into effect after surveillance video showed officers Cory Newland and Joshua Titus beating a handcuffed suspect.

Both officers were placed on unpaid leave, and now they're both facing federal charges for the incident.

The press conference is set to begin at 10 a.m. Friday. 16 News Now will be there, so be sure to stay with us on air and online for updates.

