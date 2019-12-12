Press Ganey breaks ground on new administration building

Ground was broken Thursday on Press Ganey's new administration building on Ignition Drive.

The South Bend-based health care company was joined Wednesday afternoon by Mayor-elect James Mueller and other city, state and local business representatives.

The building will house around 375 associates from various functional departments, with the capacity to expand for future growth.

"It's a state-of-the-art building," Press Ganey CEO Joseph Greskoviak said. "It's in the technology corridor here in South Bend. I think it's actually where we belong, and we're a technology organization, so to have that state-of-the-art infrastructure really allows us to effectively run our operations and service our clients. It's a great opportunity."

The building is expected to open in 2021.

