Presidential candidate brings campaign to Elkhart County

Indiana on Wednesday became the 20th state visited by the presidential campaign of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D, Massachusetts.

The Warren camp camped out at the RV Hall of Fame and Museum in Elkhart County and drew an estimated crowd of 600. It marked the third state the campaign had passed through in the past five days.

Warren is on a crusade to fight what she called corporate corruption.

“These giant corporations that report millions of dollars, billions of dollars in profits -- oh, yes, I’m looking at you Amazon, reported $11.2 billion in profits last year and paid zero in taxes. No more. You want to be an American company, you pay a fair share,” she said.

Warren also called out Levi Strauss for making just 2 percent of their products in the United States and criticized a minimum wage that she said was set to keep corporate profits at a maximum instead of keeping families out of poverty.

“When you've got a government that works great for those who've got money and not so much for anyone else, that is corruption, pure and simple, and we need to call it out,” Warren said.

Steve Francis came from South Bend to see Warren in person. While he’s still undecided on a candidate, Warren caught his attention.

“I think she's taking on what's been an overemphasis by government in supporting big corporations and that she's a fighter," he said. "She really wants government to work for ordinary people.”

Warren also spoke of an approaching crisis and catastrophe known as global warming and she spoke of a plan to spend $1.5 trillion over 10 years going green.

“Green vehicles, green buildings, everything we're doing, let's go green,” she said.

The plan would spur research, development, and ingenuity and create 1.2 million new jobs across the nation, although Elkhart County employers now struggle to fill the openings they have.

“We can attract millennials and others to a community that is growing,” Elkhart Democratic Mayoral candidate Rod Roberson said. “We can attract people to it, and then they will have opportunities for high-paying jobs of the future.”

Warren said her father was a janitor in Oklahoma, although she has a college degree, a law degree and went on to be elected to the U.S. Senate.

Warren’s campaign slogan is, “Dream big, fight hard.”

The senator also spoke of plans to impose a wealth tax on the top 1-10th of 1 percent with $50 million or more in assets. The tax would collect 2 cents of every dollar earned over $50 million and fund things like universal child care, universal pre-kindergarten education, raise the wages of child care workers, provide tuition-free technical school or a four-year college degree, and wipe out 95 percent of student debt.

Warren went on to Fort Wayne for a televised town hall meeting scheduled for Wednesday night on MSNBC.

