Preserving history through Elkhart's iconic riverboat

Tied to dock off Jackson Boulevard in Elkhart is a piece of history.

The Elkhart River Queen is an icon in the City with a Heart, and it’s been around since 1956.

The riverboat has had its struggles in years past, with changes in owners and countless repairs.

“She was headed for the scrap yard,” said Tom Shoff, manager of the River Queen. “She needed quite a bit of work.

The royalty was purchased by the nonprofit Save the Queen in 2015, and in just four years, $200,000 were raised for the repairs.

“We had to put a new bottom on her,” Shoff said. “The Elkhart Community Foundation has helped install new windows.”

The River Queen continues to serve as a tour boat and respite for those wanting to explore the St. Joseph River. But there’s still work to be done.

“We have a few projects we want to do,” he said. “Of course, engine replacement is one that I come back to most of the time.”

And while the tours have come to an end for the season and the riverboat will soon be winterized, help is still needed for the ongoing repairs so that future generations can continue to enjoy the beauty of the St. Joe River.

If you’d like to help save the River Queen, visit savethequeen.org.

