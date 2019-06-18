Preparations toward New Carlisle industrial park continue amid resident concerns

“Right now we feel like we're facing something where the only bottom line is the dollar,” Jennifer Betz of Open Space and Agriculture Alliance said.

There's growing momentum surrounding potential plans for a New Carlisle industrial park, but some say plans will hurt the agricultural landscape.

“Economic development has to be sustainable economic development which means lots of concerns go into it, not just profits or GDP,” Betz said.

The new industrial park would be called the Indiana Enterprise Center.

The new center would be off of State Road 2 near Edison Road taking over 22,000 acres of farmland.

“We've hired a lot of consultants to do things from rail studies to road work to water to all of these things, to run dark fiber to that area as well,” board of commissioner’s president Andy Kostielney said. “We want to make sure that we have the resources in place in case we feel like development occurs.”

Kostielney said the county just wants to be prepared.

“If a property owner wants to sell their property to a potential business, we want to make sure that we're ready to go and that we can provide the infrastructure in case that happens,” Kostielney said.

Most recently, the area got a $1 million federal government grant to improve broadband connection.

At Tuesday's Board of Commissioners meeting, the board approved four items on the agenda to move preparation forward.

But some residents don't see it that way.

“It is absolutely unacceptable, Marcy Kauffman said. “It is an assault on our way of life. It has the potential to absolutely change the lives of all of our citizens.”

The Board of Commissioners said the county doesn't have full control.

“Right now it's still in the hands of the property owners,” Kostielney said. “So if someone doesn't want to sell their property, then there's no development that's going to be taking place.”

An opposition group will continue to push back.

“We’re going to continue to resist what we see is the lack of transparency and community participation and the disregard for human and environmental health,” Betz said.

