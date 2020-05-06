Premier Arts offers free Virtual Academy during pandemic

Premier Arts in Elkhart is making sure art and theatrical education doesn't stop during the pandemic.

Premier Arts, the resident theater of the Lerner, is offering a free Virtual Academy for people of all ages.

The videos are posted multiple times a week and include dance workshops, theater makeup, singing, crafts and more.

"People thrive, I feel, when the arts are in their lives," said Ashlea Harrington, director of education. "And so to think that that would have to take a complete stop, I was like no, that can't happen."

To learn more about Premier Arts' Virtual Academy, visit their Facebook page or premierarts.org .

