Pregnant South Bend pig missing for nine days found, gives birth

It's a pig "tail" with a happy ending, after a pregnant South Bend pig has been found after she managed to escape her yard and go missing for nine days.

"Miracles do happen," said David Thompson, the pig's' owner. "I'm so happy that she's back. I missed her so much."

Thompson said his pig, Ras, was found in his next-door neighbor's yard on Wednesday along with two piglets that were born during the time Ras was missing. One of the babies ran to the woods when Thompson approached Ras!

"And Ras literally called that little piglet, and it came back up the hill for her!" Thompson recalled.

On Friday, 16 News Now reported on the search efforts to find Ras. Now five days later, Thompson is basking in being a "grandpa" to the new piglets that have yet to be named.