Prayer vigil held for teen killed in South Bend

A prayer vigil was held for 17-year-old Donnell Tobar II, who was shot and killed in South Bend last week.

Community members gathered in prayer to remember Tobar and many others who lost their lives to gun violence.

"In remembering, we celebrate them, but in remembering them and coming together as a group, we also say this is a terrible thing. Stop it, just stop it," On Site Prayer Ministry community member Jane Pitz said.

Tobar, a Washington High School student, was visiting a friend in the 100 block of Woddhill Lane Wednesday, June 19th. Prosecutors believe the shooting may have happened while Tobar and a friend were recklessly handling a gun inside the home.

The 16-year-old male connected to the fatal shooting has been arrested after turning himself in.

Tobar's fatal shooting still remains under investigation by the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Homicide at 235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.

