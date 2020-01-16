Prayer vigil held for South Bend's first homicide victim in 2020

Tragedy struck South Bend on Jan. 1, when 32-year-old Carrie Jamerson was shot and killed.

Almost three weeks later, pain is still raw for family, friends and loved ones.

"They are still hurting a lot,” said Michael Elliott with On-Site Prayer Ministry.

Jamerson was shot and killed in the 2100 block of Michigan Street in the early morning hours on New Year’s Day while working the night shift as a server at a members-only bar.

"It really hurt me,” close friend Alicia Pettrie said.

It all happened at the Savage Guardian Motorcycle Club, formerly known as Ripples Bar.

"Disbelief. I couldn't believe it. We had just had a conversation. I had just finished hanging out with her a few days prior to that,” Pettrie said.

On-Site Prayer Ministry held a vigil Thursday where the incident happened.

"Anytime there is a homicide in St. Joseph County, we have a prayer vigil for the deceased. … It is a way for the family and those mourning the loss of a loved one to know that the community-at-large cares,” Elliott said.

People gathered in a circle for prayer, came with balloons and even shared some memories.

"She was a loving person. I mean, good heart, very outspoken, very bubbly and always happy, you know,” Pettrie said.

Pettrie said Jamerson had an impact on people.

"If you were going through anything, she could always put a smile on your face and make you smile,” Pettrie said.

16 News Now recently spoke exclusively with Jamerson's mom, Angela Clinton, who said her daughter loved people.

Jamerson's death marked the first homicide for the city in 2020. Authorities still have no suspects in the case.

