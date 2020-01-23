Prayer vigil held by strangers to remember 20-year-old who was shot and killed

A prayer vigil was held Thursday to remember 20-year-old Deshawn Pfeifer, who was shot and killed earlier this month.

On-Site Prayer Ministry organized the vigil and said whenever there is a homicide in St. Joseph County, they do a vigil to honor the deceased.

"They are all sad. I mean, we had a vigil in the same park. It's been several years ago now for a 3-year-old who was shot and killed during a gang fight. A stray bullet traveled about three blocks and hit the kid. He was out playing in his front yard. ... It's just insane violence," said Michael Elliott with On-Site Prayer Ministry.

Pfeifer was found dead in an alley in the 1300 block of Corby Boulevard. He had been shot several times.

Dominique Williams, age 28, was arrested in connection with the shooting death and has been charged with felony murder.

Williams will be back in court March 10.

Pfeifer and Williams apparently worked together at one point.

Family members describe Pfeifer as someone who was caring and loving.

He recently graduated from Penn High School and planned to go to Ivy Tech Community College.

