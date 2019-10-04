Prayer service held for kids who inspired School Bus Safety Act

"It’s really emotional for me as the mother of the three kids. As a parent, it’s just -- wow, its been a year; I feel like it’s just been last week,” Brittany Ingle said.

The Rochester community is still healing form the crash that killed twins Mason and Xzavier Ingle and their older sister Alivia Stahl. A neighbor child was seriously injured as well.

"We are hurting that we lost three kids who were just so excited to go to school that morning, and the fact that they're not coming back and we're on that one-year anniversary, this is the time just to reflect and see who they are a little bit individually,” Brittany Ingle said.

As the one-year anniversary of their deaths and the trial of the woman charged in the case approaches, the family and community took part in a prayer service to remember the children Friday night.

"They were just three innocent, happy kids from a loving home. We loved our kids,” Brittany Ingle added.

Community members spoke at the service, including 16 News Now’s Tricia Sloma. Her Never Again series of reports documented the new school bus safety laws in indiana.

"WNDU and Tricia Sloma, I mean, has done a lot,” Brittany Ingle said.

The service ended with a tree planting in honor of the three siblings. At the bottom of that tree is a rock with a plaque honoring the children and their legacy: the Maxstrong School Bus Safety Act.

"I think it was a community effort. It was an effort with Sen. Randy Head, all our legislators, and it’s amazing to me it all came together in less than a year,” said Jeri Good, who is the owner of Good Family Funeral Homes and also serves as the Fulton County coroner.

