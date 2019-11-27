Power outages reported across Michiana

UPDATED 8:38 A.M.

Multiple areas across Michiana are experiencing power outages.

As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Indiana Michigan Power reports around 4,000 customers are without power across Michiana.

In St. Joseph County, 1,100 customers are without power.

2,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers are experiencing outages in Elkhart County.

According to NIPSCO at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, 2,800 customers are without power in La Porte, as of 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

