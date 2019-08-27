Pothole problems in Elkhart causing complaints

Potholes are far from a rarity here in Michiana but one in Elkhart has been growing for months. 16 News Now is digging deeper into the issue and learned who's responsible for the fix.

"It is gigantic. I could probably sit in it. You like can't even get around it when you go to turn," Amanda Morgan says. She works at Shoppes on 6.

"It’s very annoying I've hit it probably at least three times on accident,” Melissa Radabaugh says.

The pothole has been around for about 6 months. Those who 16 News Now spoke with say it’s been a growing problem.

"I do think it needs to be filled, they have put cones on it, like in the middle they would just set cones on it,” Radabaugh says.

Mayor Neese's office tells 16 News Now that they've received some complaints, but they're not the ones on the hook for the repairs. We learned it’s private property owned by United Properties Corp. out of New York.

They were contacted for comment and say they are aware of the problem, but no mention of a plan to fix it. We were transferred twice to a voicemail and never received a call back.

"People hit it often and I wonder how their cars are not falling apart," Morgan says.

Jim Hunt has no problems driving but says his melanoma in one eye makes potholes hard to see.

"I'm glad you pointed that out to me because I'm oblivious sometimes and of course not seeing very clearly out of one of my eyes I could have easily hit that, and I'm hoping that is taken care of pretty soon,” Hunt says.

The Mayor's office tells 16 New Now you can always call or email them to make a complaint, but you can also contact the property owners directly to help move things along. United Properties Corp. can be reached at 516-223-6200.