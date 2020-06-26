Potential for severe weather this evening

TODAY:

A dry start with wake-up temperatures in the middle 60s. Cloud cover builds in through the day with higher levels of humidity, as well. Severe storms will roll into Michiana after 8pm, lasting through midnight.

TONIGHT:

Heavy rain, damaging winds, small hail. An isolated tornado possible, but not likely with this evening’s storms. Cloudy skies with temperatures near 70.

SATURDAY:

Very humid. Waking up to localized flooding and warm temperatures. We’re mainly dry as showers dive to our south. Highs reach the low to mid 80s.