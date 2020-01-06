Potential Amish Acres buyers get first look at property during open house

Amish Acres hosted its first open house to show off the property to potential buyers.

16 News Now shows you what buyers have to look forward to when the property goes up for auction Feb. 5.

For five decades, Amish Acres mastered the making of old-fashioned sweets, handcrafted goods and memories that last the test of time.

Now, the iconic piece of land is up for sale to the highest bidder.

“It's very unique in that it's Amish Acres, Round Barn. There's just so much history, 50 years of history here. There's nothing quite like it in the country, as far as I'm concerned,” Schrader sales manager Roger Diehm said.

There are roughly 28 acres of land up for sale that will be split up into 16 different tracts the original owners say they're eager to pass along.

“I will tell you the family, they are committed to sell the property. They have decided to retire, and Dick's been here for 50 years, and it's time for a new chapter in their life and they're ready to move on,” Diehm said.

This means some longtime friends and workers at Amish Acres will be moving on too.

“We've been with the Pletcher family for over 30 years and we've probably been in the consignment shop for several years, and it's always done fantastic, and we as a family hated to see it go, but we understand. Things change, and we have to move on,” Uniquely Crafted owner Vivian Matthews said.

Matthews says she's thankful for the Pletchers' impact on Nappanee and everyone who visited Amish Acres.

“I just want to thank all the Pletchers and Jenny and everyone who worked here. You know, it's sad, and I'm sure it's sad for all them,” Matthews said.

There will be three more inspection dates for anyone interested in getting a closer look at the property.Auction inspection dates will be on Jan. 16, Jan. 25 and Feb. 4.

For more information on the auction, contact Schrader Auctions at 800-451-2709.

