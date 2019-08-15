Potawatomi work to preserve history, culture with language courses

If you're looking to learn a unique language with a local connection, why not try learning Potawatomi?

There are only six people who were raised with Potawatomi as their first language in the world.

However, the tribe is determined not to let their language fade away, so they have launched a new effort.

They have classes, a new program and an app. It is all part of an effort to literally spread the word.

"If we don't know our language, we can't call ourselves Potawatomi," Kyle Malott said. "If we lose it, you hear a lot of people say, 'I remember our grandparents talking or my parents talking. I want to learn that.'"

For more on the initiative, watch the video above. For more on learning the language, visit the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi's language program webpage.

