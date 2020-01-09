Potawatomi Zoo's first Winter Day to benefit animals affected by Australian fires

The Potawatomi Zoo will be open for Winter Days several upcoming Saturday afternoons, the first of which will benefit animals affected by fires in Australia.

The Potawatomi Zoo will be open for Winter Days on January 11, January 25, February 8, February 22, and March 7, 2020, from 12 to 3 pm (last admission is half an hour before closing).

“Many of our animals enjoy the winter and behave very differently when the temperature changes,” says Josh Sisk, executive director of the Zoo. “We love giving people the chance to see the Zoo in every season.”

Winter Days are free for Zoo members. Regular admission is $5.50 per person. Babies 2 and younger are free. Proceeds from admission on January 11 will go to support organizations rescuing and rehabilitating animals impacted by the Australian bush fires. Members can also donate to these organizations through the Zoo.

Weather permitting, the Potawatomi Express train and Endangered Species carousel will be running. Train and carousel tickets are $2 each and can be purchased at the front entrance or in the Gift Shop. Attraction passes can be used at Winter Days.

The Learning Center and Gift Shop are open during Winter Days. There will be a bake sale on every Winter Day in either the Learning Center or Gift Shop to support Zoo volunteers, the Potawatomi Zoo Chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers, and other conservation projects. For the first two Winter Days, January 11 and January 25, proceeds from the bake sale will be donated to organizations rescuing and rehabilitating animals impacted by the Australian bush fires.

There will be a $5 wristband available which will include an all-ages craft experience and souvenir cup with one free drink. The craft will take place in the Learning Center classroom from 12:30 to 2:45 pm.

The Congo Café will be open. The Otter Outpost will also be open with snacks, drinks, and beverages available for visitors 21 and over.

Although the Zoo will be open, the weather and temperature will determine which animals are viewable by the public. If a Winter Day has to be canceled due to weather, it will be announced on the Zoo’s Facebook, @potawatomizoo, and website, www.potawatomizoo.org.



