Potawatomi Zoo winter days

The Potawatomi Zoo once again opened their doors during the cold time of year for another one of their winter days.

It's a rare opportunity so families lined up to wait just to get inside.

The weather was so nice in South Bend, many of the animals that you'll see during the year had a chance to come outside.

The zoo's director says this was a great opportunity for people to get a glimpse at their new additions ahead of the day they official open for the season.

“We have been promoting a lot of new things like the rhino and the new front entrance. Everybody's been anticipating this new stuff coming in the spring and we're kind of getting an early glimpse of what's going on. They get to come out with the sun shining and I think it's going to be a perfect day to let the rhino out. I think people are going to be able to see the rhino and just seeing the new front entrance and all the changes that have happened and they don't have to wait until spring,” said Potawatomi Zoo Director Josh Sisk.

The zoo official opens on April 3rd.

