Potawatomi Zoo to reopen to the public

The Potawatomi Zoo has announced plans to reopen to the public on June 19.

The Potawatomi Zoo is scheduled to reopen the Zoo this month. The Zoo will open to Potawatomi Zoo members only on June 14 and open to the public on June 19, 2020. The Zoo is also debuting new summer hours, 10 am to 8 pm, every day until August 31.

“We are working to prepare the Zoo for this reopening,” says Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo. “With continued concerns about COVID-19 and social distancing, we are changing some things about the Zoo experience, but we are so excited to have an opening date scheduled.”

One significant change is that all Zoo visitors must get a ticket for timed entry online prior to arriving at the Zoo. Members will continue to have free entry for regular admission, but they will also need to reserve a time. This allows the Zoo to limit the number of people entering the Zoo and promotes contactless transactions and social distancing.

Tickets and important guidelines can be found at www.potawatomizoo.org/RTZ.

In June, the Endangered Species Carousel will not be open, and the Zoo’s new entrance will not be used for admission. However, the Potawatomi Zoo Express Train and the Zoo Gift Shop will be open. Some of the food and drink stations may not be open, but the Zoo’s main café will be. The Zoo Farm and Carp River feeding stations will be closed to protect the health of visitors and animals, and the Zoo’s playground and bronze tortoise statue will be roped off. The Zoo will continue to evaluate CDC, state, and local health guidelines and make changes as necessary.

The Potawatomi Zoo takes the health of its staff, animals, and visitors very seriously. Special precautions and modifications have been made, following CDC recommended social distancing and health guidelines.

The Zoo’s reopening is dependent on guidelines by the State of Indiana and local government. If the guidelines change, the Zoo’s schedule will also change.

The Zoo encourages all visitors to read the basic safety guidelines and frequently asked questions before visiting.