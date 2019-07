Potawatomi Zoo is hosting its Roars and Pours Family Night from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday.

Activities for the whole family include a showing of the movie "Zootopia," starting at 6 p.m.

Zookeepers will also present several new animal experiences, and there will also be wine and beer tastings.

Admission is $5 for everyone ages 15 and older, $1 for children ages 3-14, and free for ages 2 and younger. Zoo members can get in free and can ride the Potawatomi Express train.