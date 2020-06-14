Potawatomi Zoo reopens for 2020 season with new entrance

The Potawatomi Zoo reopened its doors for the 2020 season, but this time with a new entrance.

A ribbon cutting started off Sunday morning's reopening with South Bend Mayor James Mueller in attendance, along with South Bend Venue Parks and Arts Executive Director Aaron Perri..

Potawatomi Zoo Executive Director Josh Sisk says the long-anticipated reopening could not have been possible without the support from it's members during the pandemic.

"We are so excited to get people back," Sisk said. "The community have been so supportive of this whole thing. I can't even tell you the donations we received. People buying memberships knowing they can't use them because they know what it means for the zoo. We have been working a year and a half on this front entrance and finally debut it and let people use the gift shop for the first time. We're so proud of everything we are doing here at the zoo and I just can't wait for everyone to see it,"

The Potawatomi Zoo will be open to members only from now until June 19th -- when the zoo opens to the public. Members must register online before visiting the zoo."

Tickets for regular admission go on-sale Monday, June 15, at 9 a.m.

For more details on how to register or buy your tickets, please visit

the Potawatomi Zoo website or CLICK HERE.

