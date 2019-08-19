Potawatomi Zoo receives $216K grant for STEM classroom

The Potawatomi Zoo has received a $216,000 grant from Indiana Michigan Power on behalf of the AEP Foundation for a science, technology, engineering and math classroom at the zoo.

The space will help the Potawatomi Zoo expand the education department and the EdZOOcation program to allow more kids to take part in camps, classes and scout activities.

The STEM classroom is expected to open in 2020.

The grant will also help the zoo's addition of a white rhino exhibit, which is set to open this fall.

