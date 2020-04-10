Potawatomi Zoo puts safety measures in place to protect staff, animals amid pandemic

Opening day at the Potawatomi Zoo was delayed because of the pandemic, but the work continues behind the scenes to care for the animals.

The zoo is taking special precautions to protect staff and animals from the virus.

Animal managers have broken the zookeepers into two teams, and those teams do not overlap each other, just in case a staff member does get the coronavirus.

There are also safety measures in place to protect the animals from potential contamination.

"Just making sure that we're really safe around the animals because there's still so much unknown," said executive director Josh Sisk. "There's still new things coming out. Can animals give it to humans? What are the actual animals that can carry it? So, the keepers are wearing face masks [and] gloves."

The Potawatomi zoo hopes to open for the season in some capacity in May.

In the meantime, you can check out free videos and resources on their Facebook page.

'Zoo to You' is a new series the zoo started, featuring videos that highlight different animals and zookeepers.

And on Fridays, the zoo hosts a Facebook live video at 12:30 p.m.

