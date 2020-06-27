Potawatomi Zoo open with COVID-19 safety measures in place

The Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend is back open with safety measures in place in light of COVID-19.

These include social distancing markers throughout the zoo and online time-slot registration prior to visiting.

Masks are recommended while walking through the zoo but required in places like the gift shop.

Now that the zoo is back open, many visitors will be able to see the new white rhino for the first time and other animal favorites.

The zoo says they have made many updates that are worth checking out if you haven't been in awhile.

"We're staying open until 8 p.m. That's the first time we've ever done that. Until August 31, you can come to the zoo at even 6:30 in the evening, have a glass of wine, walk the zoo. I'll tell you what, I've been walking around in the evenings and it's beautiful. The animals are active. It's cooler. So it's a nice time to come out to the zoo," Executive Director Josh Sisk said.

For more information on how to get registered for a visit to the zoo, you can visit their website here potawatomizoo.org