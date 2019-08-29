Potawatomi Zoo officials explain contribution to conservation

Zoos are a staple of the American city, and there's one right in South Bend.

But beside being a place to look at animals, what do zoos do? On Thursday, 16 News Now photojournalist Kyle Bindas dived in on just how zoos give back to nature.

From saving endangered species to carrying out research projects about animals, zoos contribute to the knowledge and preservation of animal species across the globe.

"There's kind a misunderstanding about what zoos do," Potawatomi Zoo interim Executive Director Josh Sisk said. "I've had a lot of people say, 'I don't like zoos, they're sad.' When I'm able to bring someone to the zoo, give them a behind the scenes tour, show them exactly what we do and educate them on the work, I can't think of one case where someone's walked away from me and still agreed that zoos aren't going to matter."

For more conservation resources, visit the Potawatomi Zoo's website.

