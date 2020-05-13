Potawatomi Zoo offers Drive Through Zoo this weekend

Potawatomi Zoo is offering the chance to drive behind the scenes and see some animals this weekend.

From Potawatomi Zoo:



The Potawatomi Zoo is debuting Drive Through Zoo, a new event this weekend, May 16-17. For the first time ever, the Zoo is allowing cars to drive on its back road to see behind the scenes at the Zoo.

“We really wanted to give our visitors and members a chance to see the Zoo in a different way while we’re still closed to the public,” says Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo. “This is a rare opportunity to see the Zoo behind the scenes and also see ambassador animals or talk to Zoo keepers.”

Tickets for Drive Through Zoo go on sale Wednesday, May 13, at 10 am. A limited number of tickets are available for 12 pm and 1 pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable.

Tickets must be purchased online at www.potawatomizoo.org/DTZ in advance to participate in the Drive Through Zoo.

Tickets for members are $20 per car. Tickets for non-members are $40 per car. No cash will be accepted at the gate. However, there will be an opportunity to pick out a small plushie at the exit for a cash donation of $10.

Ticketholders will have the opportunity to drive along the back road of the Zoo to see ambassador animals at checkpoints along the Zoo road, and some Zoo animals in their habitats around the Zoo.

As this is a drive-through experience, there will not be an opportunity to get out of the car while it is in the Zoo.



