If you're looking for something to do this weekend, head to the Potawatomi Zoo.

Saturday is Winter Days at the Zoo, and it's a chance to see what the animals are doing during the off season.

From noon to 3 p.m., you and the family can see some of your favorite furry friends.

Saturday morning, Zach Horner was joined by Josh Sisk to talk more about what to expect, and introduced us to a new friend.