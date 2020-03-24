Potawatomi Zoo delays start of season

The Potawatomi Zoo is delaying the opening of the 2020 season.

The zoo was scheduled to open April 3, but because of coronavirus concerns, officials have not yet set a concrete date.

“We’re disappointed that we won’t be able to open the Zoo on time this year, but it’s clear that we all have to do our part to protect our community, staff, and animals,” explains Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo. “We aren’t setting a start date right now because we want to have the flexibility to either move it up or back depending on how circumstances change nationwide.”

