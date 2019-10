Candy, pumpkins, lights, it's all at the Potawatomi Zoo.

"Zoo Boo" is happening throughout the weekend.. Saturday morning, Kim Shine was joined by Marketing Manager Kristina Barroso Burrell, who brought a special guest.

The Potawatomi Zoo Boo continues Saturday from 3 - 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 - 4 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the Zoo's website.