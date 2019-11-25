Post Malone is Shania Twain’s fanboy

Post Malone just hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts with his single “Circles,” but he’s not too proud to break it down with country star Shania Twain.

Malone's road manager Jay Santiago posted a video of the rapper jamming with a beer in his hand to Twain’s "Man! I Feel Like A Woman," during the American Music Awards Sunday night.

The video has several million views.

Malone had the crowd rocking, too, during the show as he performed “Circles” and “Take What You Want” with Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott.

