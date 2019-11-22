Possible serial killer previously lived in NW Indiana

An Arizona man who authorities say may be a serial killer once lived in northwest Indiana.

73-year-old Charles Gary Sullivan is facing murder charges in a 40-year-old cold case in Nevada.

Court documents show three other victims – two from the late 1970s and one from 2007 – could also be connected to Sullivan.

According to our sister station KOLO-TV in Reno, Sullivan at one point lived in Valparaiso. It's unclear exactly when he lived there.

Sullivan will remain in jail without bond.

