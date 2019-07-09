Human skeletal remains found in Sturgis

An investigation is underway in Sturgis after human skeletal remains were found Tuesday.

Sturgis police say investigators have confirmed that the remains are human.

The discovery was made around 11 a.m. in the area of S. Nottawa Street and Bogen Road.

The area has been secured, and an investigation is underway.

Michigan State Police Crime Lab personnel and the Western Michigan University Anthropology Unit will be assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsCenter 16 for updates.

