Portions of State Road 17 in Marshall County closed for about a week

Portions of State Road 17 in Marshall County will be closed starting Monday as crews work on a nearby railroad.

S.R. 17 in Burr Oak will close at the crossing between W. 15th Road and 15 B Road just north of Culver.

The closure is expected to last about a week.

Southbound drivers on S.R. 17 will be detoured West on State Road 8, south on State Road 23, and east on State Road 10.

Northbound drivers will be detoured west on S.R. 10, north on S.R. 23, and east on S.R. 8.

INDOT says the road will reopen September 10.