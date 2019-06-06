Portion of Locust Road to close for natural gas line upgrades

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - In a traffic alert those who drive though the area south of South Bend will want to know about, starting Friday, portions of Locust Road will be temporarily closed.
Portions between Roosevelt Road and Madison Road will be temporarily shut down for Northern Indiana Public Service Company natural gas line inspection and upgrades.
Construction will take place during normal hours and is expected to last for one week. Signs and detour routes will be posted ahead of time.