Portage Meat & Market to close after 2 years

Portage Meat & Market will close soon after serving South Bend’s near-northwest side for the past two years.

Martin’s Super Markets opened the newly-formatted store in October 2017, replacing the chain's first store at Elwood and Portage.

The store offered a variety of fresh meat and produce, as well as general items.

Portage Meat & Market is scheduled to close in late January.





The following statement is from Amy Simeri McClellan, SVP Martin’s Super Markets and Division VP, Retail, SpartanNash:



“Portage Meat & Market, a retail banner of Martin’s Super Markets, has served South Bend’s near-northwest side for the past 2 years. Recently, the difficult decision was made to close this store. Our final day of operation is scheduled for late January. This closure is a business decision based on our continuous evaluation of what is best for the Martin’s retail footprint, our associates and the communities we serve.

“While it is never an easy decision to close a store, this is not a reflection on our dedicated associates or their commitment to serving our customers. In fact, we are working with our full- and part-time Portage Meat associates to offer them employment opportunities in surrounding Martin’s Super Markets stores in nearby communities.”



