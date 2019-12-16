Porch pirate in South Bend caught in the act, making away with package

It’s a crime that's been getting worse year after year during the holiday season.

A South Bend resident caught a porch pirate stealing a package from the front door on a home security camera.

Porch pirates have been reported in South Bend and around St. Joseph County, but they're not easy to catch. 16 News Now learned how some residents are protecting themselves against these thieves.

Many residents say they've had to resort to a home security system or cameras to try and stop porch pirates.

While this might deter some, it can't stop these thieves.

That's why some residents are doing more to keep their deliveries safe while law enforcement tries to crack down on these crimes.

Jena Smoroske installed a new security system to stop porch pirates and captured footage catching a thief in the act. Her problem is the thief is still out and her footage didn't lead to any arrests.

“Even the cameras don't help. I've given the footage of two different pirates that have come to the porch and they took the footage but weren't able to do anything,” Smoroske said.

The South Bend Police Department says that footage like Smoroske's helps a lot, but the nature of these crimes make them very difficult to stop.

“It's a crime of opportunity, so what you're trying to do is prevent that crime from happening. They happen very quickly. They may get delivered at 10, and by 10:05, your packages may be gone,” South Bend Police Department spokesperson Ken Garcia said.

Garcia says that they've had a number of calls about porch pirates already this winter and three in the first two weeks of December.

Some officers are patrolling these neighborhoods, looking specifically for thieves.

“What we've done is increased our patrols in the neighborhoods to make ourselves and our police cars more visible, especially during the daytime hours,” St. Joseph County Police Department Col. Amis Lee said.

It is all an effort to help put a stop to these crimes.

Police say the best way to make sure you're not a porch pirate victim is to address your deliveries to a safe location. This could be your work, the house of family or friends who are at home or even a pickup option, if available.

