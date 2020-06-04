Pool heater malfunction causes Granger home to catch on fire

A Granger home caught on fire this afternoon and now, fire officials are warning home owners to beware because the cause could be something in your backyard.

The garage and attic of this Granger home is destroyed after a fire broke out this afternoon on Brandychase Drive.

Clay Fire Marshall, Dave Cherrone, said the cause of this fire appears to be from a pool heater malfunction.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. this morning.

After initial investigation, fire officials believe the pool heater was too close to the home when it experienced a malfunction.

That sparked the fire, which quickly spread to the garage and attic.

If you own a pool, Fire Marshall Cherrone says to keep your pool heater away from the home so this doesn't happen to you.

“A good thing is don't locate it next to the building,” Fire Marshall Cherrone said. “Most cases they're off to the side, surrounded by bushes and things. Don't locate them right next to a building because if they do, it will have an issue with the building, not just itself.”

The American National Standards Institute helps out here by offering guidelines designed to keep heaters, whether installed indoors or out, at a safe distance from all combustible materials contained in nearby walls, landscaping or structures.

Local pool store experts say you want to keep your pool heater approximately 50 feet away from your home.

As for how often you should replace your heater, they say it depends on the kind of pool you have and how often you use it.