Police use stun gun to subdue fleeing man in Marshall Co.

A Bremen man is facing several charges after fleeing from police during a traffic stop in Marshall County.

It happened Thursday just before 2 a.m., when officers attempted to pull over a truck that pulled into the Economy Inn on Michigan Street in Plymouth.

The truck stopped, but the driver, identified as 50-year-old James Rodgers, got out of the truck and ran off. During the chase, an officer used a stun gun on Rodgers and eventually arrested him.

Rodgers allegedly was driving with a lifetime suspension, as well as driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Police say they also found suspected crack cocaine pipe with residue and open alcohol containers in his truck.

