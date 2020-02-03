Police tapes ruling reiterates that conversations may be made public

Another ruling has come down in the South Bend police tapes case.

It reiterates the possibility that some or all of the recorded conversations of South Bend police officers may eventually be made public. These include conversations that were previously described as troubling and possibly illegal.

The ruling released Monday states that prior court orders continue to call for the nondisclosure of the recordings.

The court stated the decision was not a final judgment and that a portion of the ruling may be appealed.

The ruling did conclude that recordings made before Feb. 4, 2011, were not protected from disclosure, while those made after Feb. 4 may be disclosed if at least one of the parties gave implied consent to be recorded.

The implied consent issue will be the dealt with at a future trial.

