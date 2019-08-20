Police stop fleeing suspect, recover items stolen from liquor store, church

A man is facing burglary charges after fleeing from police in Marshall County.

Officers were dispatched to an alarm at a liquor store in Bourbon early Sunday morning.

While responding, a dark pickup truck was leaving the area, and when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, a subject fled from it and the vehicle drove off.

The pursuit ended when the truck hit Stop sticks on Lincoln Highway in the area of Iris Road.

Laydon Butler-Umanos, 34, was arrested.

Officers found items inside the vehicle that were stolen from the liquor store. They also found items that were stolen from a church.

