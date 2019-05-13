Police still seeking tips on Delphi double murder

As police continue working to solve the Delphi double murder investigation, tips continue to roll in, with the overall number now totaling more than 42,000.

Since a news briefing on April 22, Indiana State Police have received thousands of tips and want to share some reminders.

You can contact officers by calling 844-459-5786 or emailing abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. When sending a tip, be as specific as possible when giving a person's description. If possible, also include their name, age and address if they have a connection to Delphi.

Tips can remain anonymous, but leaving officers contact information if they need clarification is helpful.

