Police still searching for Taco Bell shooting suspect; charges filed

The suspect in a Mishawaka shooting last week has officially been charged, but police are still searching for him.

Nicholas William Gay is being charged with attempted murder in relation to a shooting at the Taco Bell on McKinley Avenue in Mishawaka on Friday, where an employee at the restaurant was shot.

That worker was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Gay will also face charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Gay has not been located as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1684.

